Parent speaks out after racial slur incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School

We're hearing from the father of a student, he says, was involved in an incident with a staff member at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The father of a Dubuque Hempstead High School student spoke during a board meeting Monday night to address an incident in which a staff member used a racial slur.

The incident was captured on video and spread on social media about two weeks ago. Since the incident, the staff member has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

During Monday night’s board meeting, the father said his son was involved in the incident, but he wasn’t notified about it until about three hours later.

He called the district’s protocol, for notifying parents of incidents such as this, unacceptable. He also called on the district to take action to remove the staff member.

“I don’t believe he should work in the state of Iowa,” the father said. “If you’d like to move his family, he has a duty to provide for his family, but he shouldn’t be within this district.”

The district has not released the name of the staff member on leave.

