Our warming trend continues this afternoon

Some approach 90 today and tomorrow
We’ll continue our upward trend of temperatures today as highs approach 90 by this afternoon!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll continue our upward trend of temperatures today as highs approach 90 by this afternoon! Similar warmth is expected tomorrow. Both days feature dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Overnight lows dip to around 60. A bit of wildfire smoke could filter in aloft over the next several days, impacting air quality at times.

The low pressure system set to bring us rain late this week continues to slow and Friday should remain dry but small rain chances are still on track for Saturday into Sunday. Totals of a quarter to half inch of rain are possible. Highs dip to the mid 80s during this time, then return to the upper 80s quickly next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, June 13th