Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa

The next Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game may not happen at its namesake field in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The next game is set for next year.

Officials announced there would be no Field of Dreams match up this year because of ongoing construction in Dyersville.

But the San Francisco Chronicle reports next year’s game will be at Rickwood field in Birmingham, Alabama. That’s America’s oldest baseball park.

The paper reports the game will be between the San Francisco Giants and the Saint Louis Cardinals.

Major League Baseball has not confirmed the change, but previously said it would not comment on returning to Iowa in 2024.

