Man killed in rural East Dubuque crash identified

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - Officials with Jo Daviess county have identified the man who died after a crash in rural East Dubuque.

It happened early Monday morning on Highway 20 at North Imbus Lane.

Treyvor Craven, 25, of Dubuque, was heading west when he lost control, hit a tree, and landed in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

