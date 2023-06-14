Man killed in rural East Dubuque crash identified
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - Officials with Jo Daviess county have identified the man who died after a crash in rural East Dubuque.
It happened early Monday morning on Highway 20 at North Imbus Lane.
Treyvor Craven, 25, of Dubuque, was heading west when he lost control, hit a tree, and landed in a ditch.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.