Madison Russo, woman charged of cancer scam, takes plea deal
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim has taken a plea deal.
Madison Russo, 19, has plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing for Russo will be at a later date.
TV6 has reached out to the county attorney for more information.
This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.