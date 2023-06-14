Show You Care
Madison Russo, woman charged of cancer scam, takes plea deal

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead guilty on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to first-degree theft.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim has taken a plea deal.

Madison Russo, 19, has plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing for Russo will be at a later date.

TV6 has reached out to the county attorney for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

