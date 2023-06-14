Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead guilty on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to first-degree theft.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim has taken a plea deal.

Madison Russo, 19, has plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing for Russo will be at a later date.

TV6 has reached out to the county attorney for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Teen arrested in connection to Iowa City bar fight that resulted in three stabbings
A Marshalltown woman is recovering after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Marshalltown woman recovering after shark attack in Bahamas
City of Dubuque seeks information on dog biting incident
The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports a jury convicted a man for killing his girlfriend and...
Man found guilty of two 2020 murders in Waterloo
A teacher in Wisconsin has a classroom unlike any other.
Wisconsin teacher uses student's sticky notes to cover classroom wall