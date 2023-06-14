Iowa trails: Heritage Trail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leading up to RAGBRAI, KCRG-TV9 is showcasing a different trail in the Hawkeye State. Last week we showed off the pretty neon lights of the High Trestle Bridge trail and tonight we travel east to the Heritage Trail.

The Heritage takes you from Dyersville to Dubuque. The 26-mile route of a once-bustling railroad into a 450-foot-deep valley takes you thru the woods on a smooth, crushed limestone surface.

TV9′s Scott Saville has the story.

