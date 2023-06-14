Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said it has closed and cemented over all RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas due to an increase in illegal dumping at the stations.

The dump stations were places where RV users could dump wastewater.

However, the DOT said it made the decision to close the stations due to the illegal dumping, along with high maintenance costs. It also said municipal water districts asked to remove them as the state connects to those sewer and water systems.

The DOT said it spoke with other states before making the decision and found most do not offer dump stations.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Reward offered in emaciated dog case (Photo by: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGE OF IOWA)
Reward offered for information in emaciated dog case
The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for...
Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle

Latest News

Better Business Bureau to honor ethical businesses with Torch Awards
Decorah man charged with two counts of sexual abuse, exploitation of a minor
Denise Benson, 57, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; unauthorized use of a...
Former Eldridge City Clerk charged with using over $76,000 for personal expenses
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dubuque on Tuesday night.
Firefighters extinguish Dubuque house fire