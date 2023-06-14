Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said it has closed and cemented over all RV dump stations at Iowa rest areas due to an increase in illegal dumping at the stations.

The dump stations were places where RV users could dump wastewater.

However, the DOT said it made the decision to close the stations due to the illegal dumping, along with high maintenance costs. It also said municipal water districts asked to remove them as the state connects to those sewer and water systems.

The DOT said it spoke with other states before making the decision and found most do not offer dump stations.

