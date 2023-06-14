Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds calls on Congress to overturn California law impacting local pork producers

Governor Kim Reynolds is calling on Congress to overturn a California law which may impact pork producers here in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is calling on Congress to overturn a California law which may impact pork producers here in Iowa.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling on what’s known as Proposition 12.

It requires pork producers to provide breeding pigs at least 24 feet of floor space in order to sell pork products in the state.

If Iowa producers don’t update their barns to meet requirements, they could lose out on sales.

Some say they’re frustrating because California imports more pork from states like Iowa than they produce.

Governor Reynolds joined ten other Republican governors to sign a letter to Congress. They represent more than half of the country’s pork production.

They want lawmakers to pass the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act. It would ban states from imposing regulations on agricultural production outside a state.

The letter states in part:

“Despite California’s reliance on its fellow States for food, Proposition 12 threatens to disrupt the very system Californians depend on for their pork supply. Its strict, activist-drafted requirements for pig farming sharply depart from the practices which are lawful in our States.

California’s onerous requirements will pass the buck to American consumers – worsening the inflationary crisis gripping our economy.”

