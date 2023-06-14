Former Eldridge City Clerk charged with using over $76,000 for personal expenses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson is charged with using over $76,000 of city money for personal expenses.

Denise Benson, 57, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class C felony; identity theft, a Class C felony; forgery, a Class D felony; and nonfelonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office searched Denise Benson’s home on a search warrant to recover stolen property, according to a media release.

Several items were collected as evidence that were included in the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office report as being purchased by Benson with the City of Eldridge’s credit card, according to deputies.

Between December 2016 and November 2022, Benson was employed as the City Clerk of Eldridge, according to an affect affidavit. She used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas, and other various vendors to acquire property. She also used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards and file taxes.

The changes totaled $76,717.90 according to the State Auditor’s report.

According to a report released by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, the investigation was requested by Eldridge City officials after there were concerns about transactions processed while Benson was city clerk from Jan. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2022.

Benson was placed on administrative leave in October 2022. The Eldrige City Council ended her employment on Oct. 26, 2022, as city clerk.

Benson was arrested Wednesday.

Benson was released on a promise to appear, court records show. A preliminary hearing was waived and an arraignment is set for July 13 at the Scott County Courthouse.

