Firefighters extinguish Dubuque house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dubuque on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2100 block of Carter Road just before 11 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said they had to extinguish a fire at a nearby structure as the fire started to spread.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.