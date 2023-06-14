Firefighters extinguish Dubuque house fire

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dubuque on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2100 block of Carter Road just before 11 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said they had to extinguish a fire at a nearby structure as the fire started to spread.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

