Deaf Cedar Rapids man shares his story of how cochlear implants led him to acting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man wants to show people he isn’t letting his disability hold him back.

Ross Finneman just graduated from high school and will star in his first film, which is still to be released, but he says his biggest accomplishment is that he’s overcome several adversities because he’s deaf.

“I never intended it to be a profession or anything,” he said.

He didn’t intend on it because he felt like a deaf person, he never could. Finnemon was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at birth. He got his first cochlear implant at the age of three and spent several years going through speech therapy.

“Without it, I would probably not be able to hear a train going by or a car horn,” said Finneman.

Despite eventually getting a second cochlear implant to help with his hearing, he said they could only help so much. Going to school was a challenge.

“It basically takes all the sound that I hear, and I can’t filter out any of the background noise,” said Finneman. “In the classroom, if it’s loud, it’s just hard to hear.”

Talking about his hearing journey wasn’t easy, but he hoped people see what he’s gone through to where he is now and feel inspired.

“Deaf people and people in general with disabilities can have the same opportunities or chances that others can,” he said.

Finneman said he plans to attend Coe College this upcoming fall semester and focus on TV production.

