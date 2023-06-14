Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Deaf Cedar Rapids man shares his story of how cochlear implants led him to acting

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man wants to show people he isn’t letting his disability hold him back.

Ross Finneman just graduated from high school and will star in his first film, which is still to be released, but he says his biggest accomplishment is that he’s overcome several adversities because he’s deaf.

“I never intended it to be a profession or anything,” he said.

He didn’t intend on it because he felt like a deaf person, he never could. Finnemon was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at birth. He got his first cochlear implant at the age of three and spent several years going through speech therapy.

“Without it, I would probably not be able to hear a train going by or a car horn,” said Finneman.

Despite eventually getting a second cochlear implant to help with his hearing, he said they could only help so much. Going to school was a challenge.

“It basically takes all the sound that I hear, and I can’t filter out any of the background noise,” said Finneman. “In the classroom, if it’s loud, it’s just hard to hear.”

Talking about his hearing journey wasn’t easy, but he hoped people see what he’s gone through to where he is now and feel inspired.

“Deaf people and people in general with disabilities can have the same opportunities or chances that others can,” he said.

Finneman said he plans to attend Coe College this upcoming fall semester and focus on TV production.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash

Latest News

Hempstead softball red-hot, takes two from Kennedy in Cedar Rapids
Hempstead softball red-hot, takes two from Kennedy in Cedar Rapids
Xavier fights off Independence on the diamond 7-6
Xavier fights off Independence on the diamond 7-6
Start of fireworks season coincides with ‘abnormally dry’ conditions in Iowa
Start of fireworks season coincides with ‘abnormally dry’ conditions in Iowa
FILE - In this June 14, 2008, file photo floodwater from the Cedar River cover a large area of...
Learning from History: The 2008 flood 15 years later