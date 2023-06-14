Show You Care
City of Dubuque seeks information on dog biting incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say an incident occurred on June 11th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 pm, in which a dog that was running loose, bit a person in the area of the City of Dubuque Pet Park on North Grandview Avenue.

The dog is described as a black and brown Rottweiler or Rottweiler-type mix. The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for the public’s help in finding the dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

