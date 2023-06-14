Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police investigating potential neglect and animal abuse case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police announced that they are investigating a possible case of abuse against a mixed-breed dog.

Police say on June 2nd, 2023 they found “Amari” near Bever Park suffering from a variety of health issues including heat exposure, heart failure, severe mange, and anemia. Officials say that Amari was wrapped in a blanket, unable to escape, and daytime temps were reaching the upper 80s at the time.

Investigators say that the conditions point to neglect and abuse at the hands of her previous owner(s). Amari is now being cared for at Last Hope Animal Rescue

Officials also say there is evidence suggesting Amari may have come from a situation where other animals may be suffering as well. Anyone with information about “Amari” is asked to call CRPD at 319-286-5491 and ask for Investigator Collins.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

