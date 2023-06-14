Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Above-normal temperatures continue

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight the sky clears as the area of low pressure in the Great Lakes moves farther east.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

This in turn brings sunshine for Thursday and with our dry air mass, we rise quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points still remain low so don’t expect a very muggy feel to the air. A weak backdoor cold pushes through Thursday night dropping readings a bit on Friday. Overall weekend rain chance remains but is just a chance. Rainfall totals appear to stay on the light side with dry conditions returning early next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
A Warm and Sunny June afternoon
A warm and sunny June afternoon
A warm and sunny June afternoon
Highs climb a bit higher today, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90.
Our warming trend continues this afternoon