Swimming not advised after E. Coli found at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following recent tests, officials have closed water entry for the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area.

Tests showed that the level of E. Coli detected in Sand Lake is high. Officials say that the closure will last indefinitely until water quality improves.

The public is advised to not enter or allow pets to enter the water.

Updates on the recreation area can be found at the link here.

