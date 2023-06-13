Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Reward offered for information in emaciated dog case

Reward offered in emaciated dog case (Photo by: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGE OF IOWA)
Reward offered in emaciated dog case (Photo by: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGE OF IOWA)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is offering $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved with the emaciated dog that was found in Indianola.

According to the ARL, the dog named Jimmy was reportedly found in a ditch stained with urine with almost no muscle on his body. He is incredibly frail and struggles to stand and walk.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or submit the tips online at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash

Latest News

The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for...
Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle
Aerial view of downtown Cedar Rapids during Cedar River flooding in June 2008 (KCRG File Photo)
WATCH: ‘Epic Surge: Eastern Iowa’s Unstoppable Flood of 2008′
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Hy-Vee Dietitian explains how to incorporate Zevia into your meal