Reward offered for information in emaciated dog case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is offering $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved with the emaciated dog that was found in Indianola.

According to the ARL, the dog named Jimmy was reportedly found in a ditch stained with urine with almost no muscle on his body. He is incredibly frail and struggles to stand and walk.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or submit the tips online at the link here.

