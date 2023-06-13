Show You Care
RAGBRA won’t pursue Guinness World Record despite expecting record number of riders

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - This year’s Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa may break its previous record for participation, but organizers are no longer pursuing a Guinness World Record, the Des Moines Register reports.

The all-time high of 40,000 riders was set during the Winterset to Indianola leg of 2019′s ride.

That previous record is expected to be smashed this year, with Ride Director Matt Phippen telling the Des Moines Register he thinks the July 26 Ames to Des Moines segment of this year’s ride could draw upward of 100,000 riders.

However, RAGBRAI organizers are dropping their bid for a Guinness World Record after being told the Udine record, a record for the largest parade of bicycles, has already been retired.

If RAGBRAI organizers wanted to compete for a Guinness World Record, they were told they’d have to compete for the largest bike race. But, RAGBRAI is a bike tour, where riders go at their own pace, rather than a race where riders compete for fastest completion times.

Phippen said to compete as a race required a lot of criteria that wouldn’t work for RAGBRAI.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual statewide bicycle ride. Riders will start in Sioux City and ride 500 miles to the Mississippi in Davenport, making overnight stops in Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and Davenport.

Marengo, Amana, Iowa city and Muscatine will serve as pass through and meeting towns.

RAGBRAI rides from July 22 to July 29.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

