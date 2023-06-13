Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: 9 people hurt in Denver shooting; suspect in custody

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, according to police.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night to claim their first NBA title.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooting was connected to any postgame celebrations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting

Latest News

Demietriek Scott, 47, was reported missing Saturday and then dead Monday. Hours after reports...
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after reports of his death
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX
Boy, 14, about to graduate college calls mom his biggest supporter
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate