Occupants displaced following Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the 70 block of Miller Ave SW for a report of a possible apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find light smoke in the building’s hallway. Responders were able to identify the source of the fire as coming from a single apartment unit. After forcing the door open, the crews were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire found in one of the bedrooms. Smoke and fire damage did not spread beyond that room. The building was then ventilated to remove smoke.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the two residents in the unit were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

