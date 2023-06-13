Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Occupants displaced following Cedar Rapids apartment fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the 70 block of Miller Ave SW for a report of a possible apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find light smoke in the building’s hallway. Responders were able to identify the source of the fire as coming from a single apartment unit. After forcing the door open, the crews were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire found in one of the bedrooms. Smoke and fire damage did not spread beyond that room. The building was then ventilated to remove smoke.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the two residents in the unit were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash

Latest News

Three weeks of fun begins Wednesday with the start of the 2023 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival.
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival set to kick off with new events, family traditions
Univ. of Iowa researchers become one of the first to test driverless bus on rural roads
Univ. of Iowa researchers become one of the first to test driverless bus on rural roads
Univ. of Iowa researchers become one of the first to test driverless bus on rural roads
Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City. (KCRG)
Swimming not advised after E. Coli found at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area