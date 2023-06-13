McGregor issues boil advisory for some on Main Street

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - McGregor Municipal Utilities is recommending people on Main Street from 3rd Street to the Riverfront boil water before drinking due to a water main break that happened during construction on Monday.

City leaders said residents and businesses should boil the water before drinking or cooking, or find an alternative source for drinking water due to the potential for bacterial contamination.

People in the area should boil water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, brushing teeth or using it during food preparation.

City leaders said there may be air in the water piping and water may be discolored at first. People should open the faucet slowly to allow the air to escape, and then allow the water to run until it’s clear.

For more information, contact MMU at 563-873-2258.

