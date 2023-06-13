Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McGregor issues boil advisory for some on Main Street

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - McGregor Municipal Utilities is recommending people on Main Street from 3rd Street to the Riverfront boil water before drinking due to a water main break that happened during construction on Monday.

City leaders said residents and businesses should boil the water before drinking or cooking, or find an alternative source for drinking water due to the potential for bacterial contamination.

People in the area should boil water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, brushing teeth or using it during food preparation.

City leaders said there may be air in the water piping and water may be discolored at first. People should open the faucet slowly to allow the air to escape, and then allow the water to run until it’s clear.

For more information, contact MMU at 563-873-2258.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting

Latest News

Cedar Falls firefighters extinguish garage fire
Linn-Mar breaks ground on new building
Linn-Mar breaks ground on new administration building to help students and staff
CRCSD School Board approves new contract for school resource officers
Cedar Rapids School Board approves new contract for school resource officers
Sen. Zach Wahls responds to losing leadership position