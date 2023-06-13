Show You Care
Linn-Mar breaks ground on new administration building to help students and staff

On Monday, Linn-Mar school officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the $11,000,000 project.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Linn-Mar school officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the $11,000,000 project.

The new building will house administration offices like information technology, HR, and volunteer services. It was paid for with money from the 1% sales tax.

The old administration building, the Learning Resource Center, will still house student services like the COMPASS alternative high school.

Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Brisgard said, “Overall once the staff is out of the LRC building between the high school and the LRC there would enough space for 2,800 students right now we have about 2,250 students so give us quite a bit of space the flexibility for the foreseeable future for our high school.”

The new administration building is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2024.

