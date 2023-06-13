Greeley, IA has some of the world’s best in tug-of-war

GREELEY, Iowa (KCRG) - There are a lot of traditions in small-town Iowa. In Greeley, it’s all about tug-of-war.

It started with a handful of farmers.

“My grandpa Jim and a couple of other guys got the first team together for the Delaware County fair,” said Alexandria Schmitz of the Power Train Tug-of-War Club. “They wanted something to do on the weekends, and they decided to grab a rope and tug-of-war.”

Schmitz helps continue the tradition in Greeley. Power Train travels all over the world taking on the best pulling teams on Earth.

“I have been fortunate to be able to travel to Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium. Switzerland,” said Schmitz. “Indoor and outdoor world championships.”

This isn’t your gym class tug-of-war technique and teamwork is very important.

“Keeping your hip to the rope, chest is tight core is tight,” Schmitz said. “A lot of it is teamwork.”

Pulling is a grueling sport, and some pulls can last as long as 10 to 15 minutes.

“I mentally just have to push through it,” said Ryan Neuhaus. “(I) try to think about the other team and the discomfort you are inflicting on them.”

“I can take the best athlete you can give me up and I can break them in 30 seconds,” said Dave Kruse, the Power Train head coach.

And the tug-of-war tradition in Greeley isn’t about to end anytime soon. They are already preparing the next generation to pull.

