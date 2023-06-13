Show You Care
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford

Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.

The house was located at 10 Jaro Way off North Front Street. It’s being moved to a new location in Oxford.

Crews blocked off roads in North Liberty and tore down traffic signs at the Penn Street and Jones Street intersection to make space to move the house ahead of the move on Monday evening.

The house is being moved along Penn Street, including the interchange with Interstate 380, which will have to be closed during the move.

Officials warned there would be significant delays while the house was being moved, from 9 a.m. to around noon.

The city issued a permit for the move.

Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford(Paul Shuff)
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford(Paul Shuff)
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford(Paul Shuff)

