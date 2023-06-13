Cedar Rapids School Board approves new contract for school resource officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers are staying in Cedar Rapids schools.

Monday, the leaders of the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) approved a contract with the police department for SROs in schools for the next school year.

The contract renewal follows data that shows charges against students went up last year and a larger percentage of those charges were for black students than the year before.

School Year 2021-22 34 Charges 26% of those charges were for Black Students School Year 2022-23 63 Charges 59% of those charges were for Black Students

The above data is from the Cedar Rapids Community School District and can found in the agenda for June 12 on page 368.

Summer 2022, the CRCSD School Board voted to keep SROs, but changed the number from five to seven. The change was a reaction to data that showed Black students were disproportionately arrested. The current data shows that’s still the case. The calls for change continued at Monday night’s meeting.

“Consider the harm, consider the bias that needs [to be] addressed, reflected in this disproportionality and charges,” said Barb Hanson, who spoke during public comment. “Please seek out lived expertise to guide your decisions.”

According to the school board, that’s what they have done.

Superintendent Grover spoke about “listening showers” she conducted with students and staff in May. She said students were positive about the individual SROs in their schools, but at the same time were uneasy about officers in schools in general.

“They are keenly aware of the perception of police officers within our schools. They talked about just maybe how it made them feel and this— particularly from our students of color— just even coming onto campus and seeing a police car. It would make you think that something is bad or wrong that’s happening at their schools,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, Superintendent of the CRCSD. “They did express concerns— just, why it has to be a police officer.”

The board had set four goals for itself for this year, including reducing charges and addressing and disproportionality for black students. Those two goals were not met according to Monday night’s data, but again the district is moving ahead with a new contract.

Dr. Grover added the district is also hiring someone full-time to look at safety and the school environment. She added the district will provide deeper analysis of the issue this fall.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.