Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival set to kick off with new events, family traditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three weeks of fun begins Wednesday with the start of the 2023 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival.

It takes a lot of preparation for three weeks of events, and this year is special - marking 40 years of creating family traditions in Cedar Rapids. The event will hold a flag-raising ceremony, BBQ, a tribute to local heroes, a Balloon Glow, live music, a bike ride, a parade, and much much more.

Some new events this year include a Jazz night on the 23rd and Patriotic Pickleball on July 2nd.

Freedom Festival buttons are still available for $10, which will get you into several events.

You can find more information and a full list of events here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.