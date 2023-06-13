Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival set to kick off with new events, family traditions

Three weeks of fun begins Wednesday with the start of the 2023 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three weeks of fun begins Wednesday with the start of the 2023 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival.

It takes a lot of preparation for three weeks of events, and this year is special - marking 40 years of creating family traditions in Cedar Rapids. The event will hold a flag-raising ceremony, BBQ, a tribute to local heroes, a Balloon Glow, live music, a bike ride, a parade, and much much more.

Some new events this year include a Jazz night on the 23rd and Patriotic Pickleball on July 2nd.

Freedom Festival buttons are still available for $10, which will get you into several events.

You can find more information and a full list of events here.

