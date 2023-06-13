Show You Care
Cedar Falls firefighters extinguish garage fire

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders were able to evacuate the people, pets and vehicles at a Cedar Falls duplex after a fire started in the garage early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Springbrook Drive just after 5 a.m.

Crews said they found smoke coming from the attic, along with fire damage to the garage and roof.

Half the duplex was damaged by smoke, fire and water.

No one was injured.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage, but the cause remains under investigation.

