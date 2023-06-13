C6-Zero to pay $95k in fines after biofuel plant explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Owners of a Marengo plant will pay nearly $100,000 in state fines after the C6-Zero biofuel plant explosion in December.

The explosion hurt 20 workers and forced nearby neighborhoods to evacuate.

The Des Moines Register reports the deal comes as part of an agreement with Iowa OSHA.

State regulators cited the plant for 11 serious violations, including failing to properly train employees, write safety policies, and maintain a sprinkler system.

Iowa OSHA says it expects to close the investigation later this week.

