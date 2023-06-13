Show You Care
C6-Zero to pay $95k in fines after biofuel plant explosion

Owners of a Marengo plant will pay nearly $100,000 in state fines after the C6-Zero biofuel plant explosion in December.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Owners of a Marengo plant will pay nearly $100,000 in state fines after the C6-Zero biofuel plant explosion in December.

The explosion hurt 20 workers and forced nearby neighborhoods to evacuate.

The Des Moines Register reports the deal comes as part of an agreement with Iowa OSHA.

State regulators cited the plant for 11 serious violations, including failing to properly train employees, write safety policies, and maintain a sprinkler system.

Iowa OSHA says it expects to close the investigation later this week.

