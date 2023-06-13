Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle

The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for...
The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.(Phil Anderson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 10th, 2023, a man working on the apartment building under construction was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a utility pole.

Officials say that the 26-year-old worker was returning from lunch just after 12:00 pm when the accident occurred. 16-year-old Miles Middaugh was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza westbound on Columbia when, according to Middaugh, a donut that he placed on the vehicle’s console fell to the backseat. Middaugh reached back to retrieve the donut, and in doing so, the vehicle swerved to the left, jumped the curb, crossed the sidewalk, and struck the construction worker at the corner of 3rd and Columbia.

The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.

Middaugh was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money
Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
One former resident of "The Davenport' apartment says her insurance company is denying her...
Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim
Inmate violated his parole twice before killing son in crash
Inmate violated his parole multiple times before killing son in car crash

Latest News

Reward offered in emaciated dog case (Photo by: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGE OF IOWA)
Reward offered for information in emaciated dog case
Aerial view of downtown Cedar Rapids during Cedar River flooding in June 2008 (KCRG File Photo)
WATCH: ‘Epic Surge: Eastern Iowa’s Unstoppable Flood of 2008′
Crews are moving a centuries old George House to a new location on Tuesday.
Crews move house from North Liberty to Oxford
Hy-Vee Dietitian explains how to incorporate Zevia into your meal