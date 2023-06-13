Burlington construction worker hit and pinned by vehicle

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 10th, 2023, a man working on the apartment building under construction was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a utility pole.

Officials say that the 26-year-old worker was returning from lunch just after 12:00 pm when the accident occurred. 16-year-old Miles Middaugh was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza westbound on Columbia when, according to Middaugh, a donut that he placed on the vehicle’s console fell to the backseat. Middaugh reached back to retrieve the donut, and in doing so, the vehicle swerved to the left, jumped the curb, crossed the sidewalk, and struck the construction worker at the corner of 3rd and Columbia.

The construction worker was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.

Middaugh was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.