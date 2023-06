CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer weather builds for the remainder of the work week.

Look for highs to approach the upper 80s and lower 90s with increasing amounts of sunshine. Shower and storm chances move our way late Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

We could finally get some needed rain as a low pressure system tracks through the Midwest Friday into the weekend. (KCRG)

An area of low pressure tracks out of the Plains bringing that rain threat. Have a good night!

