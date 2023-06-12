Show You Care
Warmer weather moves in this week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an isolated shower chance across our far northeast, the dry overall pattern is in place once again.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

A weak disturbance rotates around an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes. This would be the cause of any showers that develop in our northeast zone tonight. High pressure takes over and keeps our weather quiet on Tuesday. A noticeable difference moves in on Wednesday and Thursday as higher heat takes over with highs near 90 possible.

Midwest Highs Map for Wednesday, June 14th
Midwest Highs Map for Wednesday, June 14th(KCRG)

Late Friday into early Saturday brings our next chance for some showers and storms. As we have seen with many recent storms we are not expecting any heavy rainfall activity as we are still locked in a mainly dry pattern, in fact at this point mainly areas could stay dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

