Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Winneshiek County on Sunday evening.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:18 p.m. on Sunday in the 3200 block of County Road A14 in Cresco.
Deputies said 21-year-old Wyatt Tibbals, of Cresco, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit 22-year-old Finn Ronken, of Canton, Minnesota, who was in the roadway.
Both were killed in the crash.
