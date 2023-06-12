Two dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Winneshiek County

CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Winneshiek County on Sunday evening.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:18 p.m. on Sunday in the 3200 block of County Road A14 in Cresco.

Deputies said 21-year-old Wyatt Tibbals, of Cresco, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit 22-year-old Finn Ronken, of Canton, Minnesota, who was in the roadway.

Both were killed in the crash.

