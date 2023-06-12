Tribute to Heroes: Howard Purdy

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - TV9 is highlighting four local heroes as part of the upcoming Freedom Festival, which kicks off June 14th. The heroes are being recognized for their contributions to the community.

At 82 years old and two years old, Howard Purdy and Maddie make a dynamic duo. Purdy is in the process of training Maddie to be a therapy dog. She already goes most places with him, but he hopes to also take her to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown for visits.

Purdy served in the Marine Corps for more than three years beginning July 4, 1958.

“I served out of California at Camp Pendleton for two years. The rest of the time over in Okinawa,” he said.

The Vinton native spends his retirement volunteering, including with Honor Flight and Toys for Tots. He says he spends 120 hours each year helping out with Toys for Tots, which includes serving on the collection committee and helping with the distribution.

“I have some of the ladies come up crying they’re so thankful to get the toys. Course, I didn’t get any toys when I was young, so I know what they’re going through. So I’m just happy to be there,” said Howard Purdy.

When Purdy found out he was selected as one of this year’s Tribute to Heroes he says, “I said oh no. They said well you don’t have to do anything.”

Don’t let him fool you, Purdy is happy to do something, especially when it involves Veterans. He’s active in AmVets and the Marine Corps League.

In his Tribute to Heroes nomination, Purdy is described as dedicated, loyal and humble. He wanted Maddie to be in the spotlight during our interview, but they both do their part shining a spotlight on issues and causes for Veterans.

