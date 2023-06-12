Show You Care
Sen. Zach Wahls responds to Democrats' decision to replace him as caucus leader

In a message on his Facebook page, Iowa Senator Zach Wahls responded to Democratic lawmakers’...
In a message on his Facebook page, Iowa Senator Zach Wahls responded to Democratic lawmakers’ decision to replace him as the new caucus leader.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on his Facebook page, Iowa Senator Zach Wahls responded to Democratic lawmakers’ decision to replace him as the new caucus leader.

Last week, lawmakers voted to elect Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque as the new leader. Wahls served as the Democratic minority leader since 2021.

In his response, Wahls states that “...there is always a resistance to change and new ideas...” and that his colleagues did not like a decision he made to “...fire two longtime senate staffers who did not share my vision...”

You can read his full statement below:

New caucus leader Jochum served as assistant Democratic leader and as Senate president from 2013 and 2017.

She released a statement on the change last week, writing in part, “Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”

