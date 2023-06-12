Republican presidential hopeful Perry Johnson outlines plan to eliminate FBI at Iowa event

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) -Republican presidential hopeful Perry Johnson announced his plan to eliminate the FBI and start restructuring the Department of Justice at an event in Waukee Saturday night reported KCCI.

He said the move would fix a “corrupt” agency that’s “beyond saving.”

The announcement comes from the businessman who said his plan to save federal money and freeze the economy set him apart as a candidate.

In his “Two Cents to Save America” plan, Johnson plans to reward companies that save 2% of their budget each year, rather than spend it all.

“We’re going to give a bonus to all of the people that cut that 2%,” Johnson said. “If they don’t cut 2%, no bonus. We are going to promote people based on how efficient they run the operation and the kind of quality that they bring to that operation.”

About 50 people attended Johnson’s event hosted by the Dallas County Iowa Republican Party.

KCCI spoke to some attendees at the event.

“I think his message is really on point with what a lot of Americans are looking for,” Samantha Fett said. “He came in with a plan. He wants to help the United States get out of debt.”

Another attendee mentioned his background helping him in the role of president.

“I like the way that he wants to run the country like a company,” Larry Cornelison said. “He’s a businessman, and he understands business and how to make things work.”

Previously, Johnson was disqualified from the 2022 Michigan governor’s race due to not having the required 15,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

He sued after it was determined the signatures were fraudulent.

