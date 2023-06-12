Show You Care
Quiet and dry for most today, a lucky few could see rain

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The workweek ahead looks much like the June weather we’ve had around so far this year: warm, dry and sunny, with only a few very slight chances for any rain.

Today, highs climb to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies overhead for most. A lucky few in the northeast could get a spotty shower or even thunderstorm later this afternoon but totals won’t amount to much in the rain gauge when things are said and done.

Any rain today will be very light.
Any rain today will be very light.(KCRG)
A few spotty showers will try to fire up this afternoon in the northeastern zone.
A few spotty showers will try to fire up this afternoon in the northeastern zone.(KCRG)

We’ll warm back to the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. We are keeping our eyes on another small shot of rain which enters the forecast Friday and Saturday, but as has been the case recently, is no reason to cancel any weekend plans.

