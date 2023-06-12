Show You Care
Partly cloudy and comfortable for most, but an isolated storm or two is possible in the northeast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a lovely albeit chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with lots of sunshine.

Today & Tonight

A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, ushering in a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of Eastern Iowa. However, in our northeastern counties there is a chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon with lingering showers possible this evening and overnight. Tonight’s lows will drop into the 50s and 60s with most of the area underneath a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday & Beyond

Dry conditions settle into the region Tuesday through Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. However, scattered showers and storms will return to the region by Friday and potentially linger into Saturday morning as a low pressure system travels through the region.

First Alert Forecast