NASA Astronaut Raja Chari to receive Cedar Falls’ Key to the City Award

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - NASA Astronaut Raja Chari, of Cedar Falls, is expected to be given the Key to the City Award at a ceremony in Cedar Falls next week.

The event will be held in the Overman Park bandshell from 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. on June 23.

Chari will give a presentation at 11:30 a.m. then Mayor Rob Green will present Chari with the award.

“This is the first time we have presented the new ‘Key to the City’ award and I am delighted that Raja Chari is the initial recipient,” said Mayor Green. “He has certainly earned the city’s highest award of distinction as our own hometown astronaut!”

City leaders said the award recognizes individuals or groups that reflect a great credit on the city of Cedar Falls through nationally or globally noteworthy actions, or by demonstrating extreme merit.

