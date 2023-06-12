Man killed in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort identified

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County officials have identified the New Vienna man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Asbury Road, near Sundown Mountain Resort last week.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 6 when the man drove off the road, across 70 yards through a field, and down an embankment.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Charles Coley.

The crash remains under investigation.

