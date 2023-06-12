Insurance company denies rental insurance for former resident of collapsed Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - One former resident of “The Davenport’ apartment says her insurance company is denying her rental insurance following the collapse.

Linnea Hoover was inside the building when the collapse happened.

She said she contacted her insurance company the night it happened to help pay for things like a hotel, and reimburse her for the items she lost.

Geico told her they won’t honor her rental coverage, which only covers $5,000 of personal expenses.

She says her claim was denied because the collapse is the fault of the building owner. But now, she feels left behind by a resource meant to help her.

“At this point, I’m basically like, what’s insurance for,” Hoover expressed. “Like, why do you purchase expensive insurance, especially as a renter, when something like this happens, and they’re not going to do anything? I just don’t understand it.”

Hoover has taken her claim to the Iowa Insurance Division, who will evaluate her insurance contract and see if the decision made by Geico was correct.

“If the insurance company made a mistake we will re-engage them on that error,” said Iowa Insurance Division Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jared Kirby. “However, if they’re accurate, we would share with the consumer ‘Hey, look at this section of your insurance policy, here’s what it specifically says.’”

For now, Hoover is waiting to see how much help, if any, is coming to her after the tragedy.

