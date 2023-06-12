Show You Care
Former Dubuque priest facing additional sexual abuse allegations as investigation continues

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Dubuque priest is now facing additional accusations of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

On May 23, information was released regarding alleged abuse by Father Leo Riley while he was serving as a priest in Dubuque between 1985 and 1986.

Riley moved to the Diocese of Venice, Florida in 2002 to be closer to his parents, and became a priest there in 2005.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque said Riley has been placed on administrative leave while the Archdiocese of Dubuque Review Board for the Protection of Minors begins an investigation.

The latest allegation was reported on May 23, the same day the archdiocese released information about the other allegations.

Now, Archdiocese of Dubuque officials are asking for people to come forward with any information they may have regarding alleged sexual abuse of minors by Riley.

People with information can reach out to Lynn Osterhaus, Archdiocesan Director of the Office for the Protection of Children and Young People, at 563-556-2580.

“When victims share their experiences with us, we listen with empathy and offer support while securing information critical to a thorough investigation of allegations,” Osterhaus said in a press release. “Information concerning abuse cases is treated with great care to protect the confidentiality of the victims and any others who come forward with information.”

