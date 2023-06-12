Eastern Iowa sees cost of homes increase by over ten percent

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The annual Iowa City Parade of Homes is underway.

People can tour 19 homes that showcase new and remodeled homes.

A study by the Federal Housing Finance Agency shows the prices of homes in Iowa City are on the rise.

Data shows homes prices are up 11% in the past year, and up 33% in the past 5 years.

One local realtor Adam Pretorius with Lepic-Kroeger says the steeper prices are having an impact on young homeowners.

He said “So and that and that is a big problem going forward we’re seeing a lot of of generational gap differences we saw a lot of millennials buying homes for for a few years and then that’s really falling off the cliff.”

The next day for the Parade of Homes is Tuesday June 13th from 5:30-8:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.