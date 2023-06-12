Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eastern Iowa sees cost of homes increase by over ten percent

Eastern Iowa sees cost of homes increase by over ten percent
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The annual Iowa City Parade of Homes is underway.

People can tour 19 homes that showcase new and remodeled homes.

A study by the Federal Housing Finance Agency shows the prices of homes in Iowa City are on the rise.

Data shows homes prices are up 11% in the past year, and up 33% in the past 5 years.

One local realtor Adam Pretorius with Lepic-Kroeger says the steeper prices are having an impact on young homeowners.

He said “So and that and that is a big problem going forward we’re seeing a lot of of generational gap differences we saw a lot of millennials buying homes for for a few years and then that’s really falling off the cliff.”

The next day for the Parade of Homes is Tuesday June 13th from 5:30-8:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow
One person dead after Benton County accident
One person dead after Benton County accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Update: Man dead after motorcycle accident
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident
Cedar Falls man dead after construction accident

Latest News

Howard Purdy and his dog Maddie raise awareness for causes and issues impacting Veterans.
Tribute to Heroes: Howard Purdy
Cedar Rapids man to bike Rocky Mountains for Linn County Rotary Club youth program
Cedar Rapids man to bike Rocky Mountains for Linn County Rotary Club youth program
Coralville group supports immigrants as they settle in Iowa
Coralville group supports immigrants as they settle in Iowa
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers' strike
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers’ strike