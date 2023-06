EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - Some westbound lanes on US Route 20 are currently closed after a crash in rural East Dubuque.

Crews responded in the area of Route 20 at North Imbus Road around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Closures start at Menominee Road.

The Illinois DOT has set up a traffic detour.

