City of Cedar Rapids, medical officials remind e-scooter riders of safety precautions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the years since Cedar Rapids has introduced the VeoRide electronic scooters, the city has changed the rules that come along with using them.

“You have to be 18 or older to ride, so you have to have a valid ID to be able to ride,” said Community Development Director, Jennifer Pratt.

This season, no rules have changed, but the emphasis on safety precautions has grown.

“We keep reminding people that helmets are always preferred and sometimes these are just a last minute thing that people do. But especially if you’re going to be around vehicular traffic, how important those safety helmets are,” said Pratt.

Medical officials in the area are now used to seeing at least a handful of patients every year with injuries associated with the devices.

“Smaller wheels and low-center gravity, people get going a little too fast and hit a crack in the cement or sidewalk and go flying off the ride,” said Dr. Richard Hodge with UnityPoint Health.

But that’s not the only safety reminder circulating this time around. Both the city of Cedar Rapids and doctors are reminding riders not to leave those scooters or bikes in the middle of the roads, walkways, or bike paths.

And perhaps the most important reminder; stay off of those devices after drinking.

““If you’re not able to drive, I wouldn’t assume that you’re able to ride an e-bike or scooter because you’re balance is going to be effected and that’s where I see most of the injuries,” said Dr. Hodge.

