Central City woman sentenced for elder financial abuse and identity theft scheme

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old woman was sentenced on Monday, after pleading guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Evidence showed that between April 2014 and July 2017 Carrie April Martin stole checks from two elderly relatives. Both victims were elderly widows who lived in assisted living facilities. One of the victims suffered from dementia and various physical ailments. Martin reportedly stole the power of attorney’s identity and wrote checks to herself from her victims’ accounts.

Martin also sold over $100,000 worth of stock that one of the victims held in an energy company that was intended to bequeath to a church in Elkader. In total, Martin stole over $416,000 from both victims.

Evidence at the hearing also showed that Martin made false statements to a fraud specialist in an attempt to cover up her crimes. Martin also reportedly told two witnesses to “just watch what you say” and, “If they don’t specifically ask, don’t give information.”

Martin was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and ordered to make $416,910.82 in restitution to her victim’s heirs - including the power of attorney and the church. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

