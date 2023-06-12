Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police identify shooting victim

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after man killed in shooting
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the 23-year-old man killed after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police were called to the 1300 block of 1st Ave SE shortly after midnight on Sunday for the report of shots fired and a victim needing medical attention. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside the address suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say he was given immediate medical attention and transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Officials have identified the victim as 23-year-old Kenyauta Vesey-Keith.

Police say this appears to be a targeted incident, and are asking anyone with information to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 and speak with investigators.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

