Cedar Rapids man sentenced for possessing meth, loaded firearm, drug money

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of...
Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 37-year-old who possessed methamphetamine with the intention to distribute it and a firearm as an unlawful drug user, was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

Joshua Ryan Gorrell admitted in a plea agreement that in July 2022 he made a 911 call regarding an overdose that occurred at his home. When responders arrived, they found a deceased overdose victim. Officers searched Gorrell’s home and found $123,038 in cash, 2 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 43 grams of fentanyl, 56 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 68 grams of marijuana, and 238 grams of THC wax.

Police conducted another search of Gorrell’s home in August 2022 and found a loaded firearm, $15,253 in cash, 28 grams of ice methamphetamine, and approximately 252 grams of marijuana. A urine sample confirmed that Gorrell tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Gorrell was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

