Cedar Rapids man to bike Rocky Mountains for Linn County Rotary Club youth program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Cedar Rapids man plans to ride the Rocky Mountains. While he takes on new heights, he’s combining his two loves of biking and serving his community.

“I love riding bikes. I’m not that fast anymore, but I definitely love riding lots of miles.”

John Schultz of Cedar Rapids has been riding across the U.S. for years.

“I started riding my bike in middle school to find custard and ice cream in Wisconsin growing up,” he explained. “It grew into something where I was racing a lot. I was a mechanic in high school at a local bike shop. I’ve done some racing, mountain bike and road racing, and I just love touring and getting my kids and friends into it.”

Schultz had biked through the Rocky Mountains a few times before, but this week he’ll join the Ride the Rockies tour where he will trek about 300 miles over six days, climbing approximately 27,000 feet.

“This is the first time I’ve been riding in the northern part of the Rockies. Usually, I’ve been south by Colorado Springs and U.S. 50, so this is the first time I’m going to Rocky Mountain National Park, which I’m really excited to see,” Schultz said.

As Schultz climbs, he’s hoping to raise 10 cents per vertical foot to support the Linn County Rotary Club’s youth exchange program and youth leadership awards scholarships.

“Rotary sends about 8,000 students a year on an international year-long exchange. I think no more today, having a good cultural and international understanding is critical,” Schultz said.

Schultz has been involved in Rotary Club for more than a decade. As a former club president and current district youth exchange chair, he believes it’s beneficial for students to see the world.

“Students go to a number of different countries, and they basically go to school and live in those communities,” he explained. “That way they sort of become agents of peace working with families, working with communities, participating in athletics and arts and getting to know the cultural background of where they’re going and bringing some of Iowa to wherever they are headed.”

As he’s helping students see the world from a new perspective, he’s gets to view it from a different vantage point

“I’m looking forward to the views at the top and the celebration and the party riding back down the mountain,” Schultz said.

