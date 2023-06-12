Show You Care
28th Iowa Firefighters Memorial Annual Service honors fallen Iowa firefighters

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) -This years Annual Service honored the 135 names added to the wall of former and active fire fighters in Iowa who’ve passed away in the last year.

Firefighters like Marlys Wessels husband Jack, who passed away in August at the age of 84.

He spent decades serving on the Ackley Fire Department now she and her family are here to carry on his memory.

She said “This is the first time I’ve been here my son-in-law was on the wall also but I didn’t come to that time it’s just magnificent I mean this is unbelievable it’s wonderful it makes me feel very proud there’s a lot of good people.”

Hundreds of others from across the state came to the ceremony to honor their friends, family, and loved ones.

Chuck Raska President of the The Iowa Firefighters Association said “That’s what we’re here for today at the memorial think about the families and the friends of the firefighting community.”

Wessels says this powerful memorial helps her to know she’s not alone.

She continued “It’s sad of course but it’s just such a wonderful place that they can have their memory and we’re here and we’re just so excited because it it is great”

