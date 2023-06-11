Show You Care
U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santonia Stark created The U Service Community Center as a way to help her community.

It will provide resources including a food pantry, clothing and bus passes.

There is also a summer camp, and games for kids at the center.

Stark says for her the new space has a special importance.

She said “I’m always used people coming in my grandma’s house and she feed them and she give them a place to stay and it’s just always been in me so I was like why not open up a Community Center do same thing and try to help out.”

The event today also raised funds to keep the center going for the future.

