U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santonia Stark created The U Service Community Center as a way to help her community.

It will provide resources including a food pantry, clothing and bus passes.

There is also a summer camp, and games for kids at the center.

Stark says for her the new space has a special importance.

She said “I’m always used people coming in my grandma’s house and she feed them and she give them a place to stay and it’s just always been in me so I was like why not open up a Community Center do same thing and try to help out.”

The event today also raised funds to keep the center going for the future.

