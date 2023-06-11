U Service Community Center holds grand opening to help those in need in Wellington Heights neighborhood
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santonia Stark created The U Service Community Center as a way to help her community.
It will provide resources including a food pantry, clothing and bus passes.
There is also a summer camp, and games for kids at the center.
Stark says for her the new space has a special importance.
She said “I’m always used people coming in my grandma’s house and she feed them and she give them a place to stay and it’s just always been in me so I was like why not open up a Community Center do same thing and try to help out.”
The event today also raised funds to keep the center going for the future.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.